Carrier Transicold takes over ComfortPro APU line

ATHENS, Ga. – Carrier Transicold has announced it has signed an agreement to acquire the ComfortPro auxiliary power unit (APU) line of products from Westport Fuel Systems.

The agreement covers select IMPCO road and rail transport product lines from Westport.

“These product lines will enable Carrier Transicold to provide a superior line of APUs and battery comfort systems for trucks and APUs for locomotives,” said Tom Ondo, vice-president and general manager, Carrier Transicold, truck/trailer/rail Americas. “In addition to delivering a broad range of transport refrigeration solutions to our customers, with this acquisition, we are expanding our offerings to include anti-idling technologies that contribute to greater operator comfort as well as reduced fuel consumption while meeting operational and sustainability goals.”

Carrier Transicold says the deal will allow it to oversee the development, engineering, and manufacturing of the products covered under the deal, and leverage its dealer network for distribution and customer support.

The deal is expected to be finalized in the next few weeks.