Stemco to open new brake friction manufacturing facility

ROME, Ga. – Stemco has announced the upcoming opening of its first brake friction production plant.

The 43,000 sq.-ft. plant, located in Rome, Ga., will open in July and will manufacture brake shoes and friction components for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses.

Stemco said the new facility was built in response to growing demand. At the heart of the facility will be a programmable logic controller (PLC), that controls all mixers, presses, ovens, and machining equipment with real-time monitoring.

The PLC dosing and mixing system eliminates potential errors and provides better production control, the company says. Pressing is then carried out in single block tooling, which ensures optimum material distribution, consistency of dimension and material density. This eliminates the deficiencies of a multi-block slab process. Blocks are then cured in a continuous oven, which delivers consistent heat input and a consistent cure of each block. All dimensions are then measured using lasers for maximum accuracy and strict control of rivet hole positioning while maintaining depth.

“Stemco is committed to manufacturing high-quality, state-of-the-art components that focus on fleet safety and performance expectations,” said vice-president and general manager Doug Hix. “I’m very pleased the new facility allows us to carry out our mission to drive innovation and continue to serve our customers with high performing products.”