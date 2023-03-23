Maxon produces first Tuk-A-Way GPT liftgate at new Mexico plant

Maxon has produced its first Tuk-A-Way GPT liftgate at its new Monterrey, Mexico, manufacturing plant.

It says production is now fully ramped up at the plant and units have begun to ship from there.

“As demand continues to grow in the marketplace, so will our production capabilities,” said Brent Stratton, member of the office of the president.

Maxine Lugash Stratton, also a member of the office of the president, said “We’ve strategically planned the rollout for each product line, with a full across-the-board integration projected for end of 2023.”

Casey Lugash, member of the office of the president, said the plant opening is the culmination of two years of strategic planning and construction.

“We’re excited to see things coming together and this first shipment of liftgates encompasses everyone’s hard work and dedication,” Lugash said.