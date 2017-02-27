Truck-Lite offering trailer telematics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Truck-Lite is entering the trailer telematics market with the launch of its new Road Ready trailer monitoring and communication system.

The new offering was announced at the spring meeting of the Technology & Maintenance Council. Truck-Lite says its new product creates the industry’s first true “smart” trailer with its solar-powered master control unit (MCU).

The peel-and-stick MCU mounts to the roof of the trailer and provides updates on lighting status, ABS status, tire condition, trailer temperature, cargo status, door position, location and speed of the trailer.

“Customers don’t want to be overwhelmed with data, so we present actionable alerts,” explained Brett Jackson, marketing and product development manager for Truck-Lite. “We provide fleets with a complete overview of their trailers and give them visibility into the trailers so they can prevent failures.”

The system generates data even when the trailer is untethered, Jackson noted. The MCU can provide more than 60 days of reporting even without sunlight. It uses about 3% of its battery power per day and can recharge 15% of the battery every hour. One hour of sunlight provides five days of daily reports, Jackson said.

The MCU is only three quarters of an inch in height. Small peel-and-stick sensors are installed inside the trailer to monitor things such as cargo status and interior temperature. The entire system is designed to last more than 10 years, Jackson said.

“We are able to provide 10-plus years of maintenance-free battery life as well,” he added. “As a whole, we’re able to provide a fleet with over a decade of maintenance-free telematics.”

Truck-Lite says its new telematics offering will help fleets reduce downtime, comply with Food Safety Modernization Act requirements, retain drivers and optimize trailer utilization. Road Ready is undergoing fleet testing and will be rolled out in June.