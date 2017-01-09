ZF working on artificial intelligence for commercial vehicles

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – ZF announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) it is working with NVIDIA to develop artificial intelligence (AI) systems that will enable the development of autonomously driven commercial trucks and other vehicles.

The ZF ProAI platform for automated highway driving will allow vehicles to better understand their environment by using deep learning to process sensor and camera data, the company announced. The two companies are also working together to develop more advanced technologies for autonomous driving.

“With NVIDIA, we are bringing the supercomputing power required for artificial intelligence into cars and commercial vehicles,” said ZF CEO Dr. Stefan Sommer. “ZF is enabling vehicles to see, think and act. NVIDIA’s AI platform lets us take a giant leap forward when it comes to enabling vehicles – whether cars, trucks or forklifts – to think.”

ZF ProAI will use the NVIDIA Drive PX 2 AI computing platform to process inputs from multiple cameras, plus lidar, radar and ultrasonic sensors. It will be able to determine in real-time what is happening around the vehicle, ZF explained, and then precisely locate itself on a high-definition map and plan a safe path forward.

“In addition to autonomous cars, we see may opportunities to bring this technology to commercial vehicles and other industrial applications,” said Torsten Gollewski, head of advanced engineering at ZF. “AI-capable software and deep learning will become more prevalent in many AI industries in the coming years.”