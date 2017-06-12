Maxim raises over $200k to help fight cancer

WINNIPEG, Man. – Maxim Truck and Trailer raised more than $200,000 during the Challenge for Life 20-km walk for charity June 10.

Led by company CEO Doug Harvey, 90 employees took part in the event as walkers and volunteers, raising money for CancerCare Manitoba.

“I’m proud of the staff, customers, suppliers, and friends who continually support and participate in activities that give back to our community,” said Harvey. “Giving back is part of our culture at Maxim.”

Maxim has been a long-time supporter of the event, as well as other charities including funding community organizations, supporting the arts, amateur sports, and health.

Overall, the Challenge for Life raised nearly $1.1 million in this year’s campaign to help fight the battle against cancer.