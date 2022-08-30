Fastfrate donates $500K to cancer center

Fastfrate Group is donating $500,000 toward cancer care through Audrey’s Place Foundation, which will invest it in Southlake Regional Health Centre’s $20-million Here is Where Cancer Meets its Match campaign.

Fastfrate donated $500,000 to Audrey’s Place Foundation for Southlake Regional Health Centre. (Photo: Fastfrate)

This follows a previous $500,000 donation from Fastfrate Group last October, which went to University Health Network.

“Cancer truly affects us all,” says Manny Calandrino, CEO of the Fastfrate Group. “It devastates individuals and families. It strains the health care system. It impacts the communities where we live, work and play. Giving back is a core mantra at Fastfrate and we want to support Audrey’s Place and all the philanthropic work they do, and we are humbled and honored to play our part.”

The funds will go toward providing the best care to cancer patients, according to the Southlake Stronach Regional Cancer Centre. They’ll allow for expanded capacity and upgraded technologies.

“Cancer is a fight,” says Audrey Tepper, founder of Audrey’s Place Foundation. “Frontline staff fight cancer with science and innovation and compassion, while those affected by cancer fight it with bravery and determination. We want to help and support the life-changing work Southlake does to deliver the best patient care to the communities it serves, so that those fighting cancer don’t have to take on the added burden of commuting downtown for treatment.”