Week one results of the Healthy Fleet Challenge revealed

TORONTO, Ont. — The first week of the Healthy Fleet Challenge is over and close to 500 participants have been battling it out for the top spot on the leaderboard.

This time around, the challenge includes a more user-friendly way for fleets to join as all participants are using the new Healthy Fleet app called Healthy Team to track their diet, weight, exercise, and sleep.

According to Healthy Fleet, so far, 472 people downloaded the app and signed up to participate in the challenge from 68 different trucking companies.

“Each week we want participants to share a minimum of five healthy meals and three workouts, but we are seeing participants averaging 3 healthy meals and one workout per day,” said Andrea Morley, lead coach for the HealthyTeam App. “It’s been amazing to see the lifestyle changes participants are making with the support of the HeathyTeam community.”

The app is the new home of the Healthy Fleet Challenge, which runs from May 1st to June 30th. Participants set their own health goals and work towards them over the 60 days. New participants are welcome join at any time during the months of May and June.

“There are no excuses. Just because you missed the May 1st start date doesn’t mean that you can’t still get involve,” says Andrea. “There is no time like the present to challenge yourself to get healthy.”

“Drivers and staff are asking what fleets are healthiest places to work in the trucking industry. Our ranking system will showcase the companies that care the most about the health of their people. We have found that companies that care about the health of their drivers and staff attract more of the top talent in the industry and have better retention,” said Aaron Lindsay, v.p. of Marketing at HealthyTeam.

After the first week, the fleets that are ranking at the top in terms of health are:

Arnold Bros. Transport, Erb Group Eassons Transport Kurtz Trucking Veriha

“Most of the top companies at the top already had wellness program and initiatives in place. The HealthyTeam App just gave them a mobile technology platform to bring everything together,” says Glenn Caldwell, v.p. of Sales at NAL Insurance.

To learn more about the program and to sign up, visit www.healthyteamapp.com or email info@healthyteam.com