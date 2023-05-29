Livestock transport certification program updated

Animal Health Canada (AHC) has updated its Canadian Livestock Transport (CLT) certification program, a comprehensive training course for livestock and poultry transporters, shippers and receivers.

Enrolment is open now on its newly launched e-learning platform.

Recognized across Canada and the United States, CLT is an accessible, standardized online program offering humane animal transportation certification. The update, based on the most recent regulations, revamped the core training materials to make the training program more engaging and user-friendly.

(Photo: Animal Health Canada)

Simultaneously, AHC is launching an awareness campaign – ‘Better Safer Canadian’. The campaign includes resources aimed at stakeholders in animal transport, underlining the importance of CLT certification.

It focuses on where you can get certified using a smartphone, tablet or computer; how the training helps keep people and animals safe; and how CLT is the only program based on Canadian regulations and valid in the U.S.

Validation tool

Additionally, the new e-learning platform now features a validation tool to verify CLT certification.

“Handling and transporting livestock is one tough job,” said Colleen McElwain, AHC’s executive director. “We believe the CLT certification program is the best choice in training, benefiting everyone in the industry from farmers to transporters to consumers.”

Training on livestock handling and transportation is mandated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.