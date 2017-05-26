Expo targets those working in resource sectors in Canada’s north

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Every two years those in the logging, mining, trucking, and other resource sectors in Canada’s north gather to showcase the latest and greatest in machinery and technology.

Moira Pellerine, marketing and operations manager for Master Promotions, which puts on the Canada North Resources Expo (CNRE), said the heaviest emphasis is put on forestry, but the show includes equipment, parts, and services from a variety of sectors, including companies looking to bring on new employees.

Pellerine said the CNRE reaches out to those from across the country “to bring people working the industry to come and check out the newest technologies and interact with people face-to-face.”

She said recruiters are focusing on finding people who would like to be vehicle operators, which are needed in several sectors at this time and difficult to retain.

“It’s a good sign for the industry,” Pellerine said of the number of companies looking to hire, “and it’s a good sign for those looking to get into the industry.”

The show runs May 26 and 27, with Saturday being Future of the Industry Day, encouraging families to bring their children, who may want to work in one of Canada’s northern resource sectors one day.

“We encourage the men and women working in the sectors to bring their children to get introduced to these sectors,” said Pellerine, “because these sectors are what makes B.C. successful and prominent and Canada successful and prominent.”

Saturday will also feature an interior safety conference put on by B.C. Forest Safety and will focus on building strong supervisors and strong teams. Breakout sessions will also be held this afternoon (May 26). The event is being held at Prince George’s CN Centre.

Visit www.cnre.ca for more information.

