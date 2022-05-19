CargoM’s Try-it-Days introduce new entrants to trucking

About 15 people kicked the tires of a career in trucking, thanks to the first Try-it-Days CargoM held as part of a Trucking Career Immersion Program (TCIP) launched in April.

The days included information sessions, practical tests, and workplace visits to Groupe Morneau.

“We have been providing driver training at our company in partnership with the CFTR road transport training center since 2020,” said Marie-Claude Hébert, senior talent acquisition partner, Groupe Morneau.

(Photo: CargoM)

“The work-study program makes it much easier for candidates to fit into our teams and enables them to take an active part in the life of the company. We enthusiastically welcome the first participants in the TCIP and are pleased to show them the many advantages and career opportunities available at Groupe Morneau.”

The TCIP aims to provide new entrants with a realistic expectation of what a trucking career will be like.

“The participants were very satisfied with the activities and told us that they had learned a lot about this profession, which is actually quite hands-on and visible, but with many aspects that remain unknown to the general public,” said Mathieu Charbonneau, executive director of CargoM.

“In addition to the activities, those who wish to move forward and register for the Trucking DPVS (Diploma of Vocational Studies) will have access to the services of a guidance counsellor who will be able to support them in their efforts. We are certain that with the large-scale promotional campaign in full swing and with the TCIP gaining in popularity, the next few days will also be a success. CargoM would like to thank Groupe Morneau for their contribution. We are pleased to announce that other companies, including Groupe Robert, have confirmed their participation in the TCIP. This will allow us to offer more diversity to future cohorts.”

More free Try-it-Days are scheduled for June 2 and 14. Information can be found at votrevoierapide.com.