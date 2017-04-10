Reserve your seat now for first ever Western Women with Drive

CALGARY, Alta. – Time to register for the first Western Women with Drive Leadership Summit is running out, as the inaugural event is set to take place May 10 in Calgary, Alta.

The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA), along with Trucking HR Canada, are offering the summit, which will feature guest speaker Michelle Cederberg, who is a health and fitness expert, as well as several other presenters who will focus on leadership and business issues in the industry.

“We see the importance of this issue, and are thrilled to bring this event to Western fleets” said Lorraine Card, president of the AMTA. “Not all fleet personnel can take the time and money needed to travel to central Canada, so we are providing the opportunity by bringing it here.”

The western event builds on Trucking HR Canada’s popular Women with Drive Summit that takes place in Ontario.

“The Women with Drive Leadership Summit has been effective at focusing the discussion as a business issue and showcasing women’s achievements in the industry” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “It simply makes sense that we engage more Western fleets in this discussion.”

The event will be held at the Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel. To reserve a seat or be a sponsor, visit https://amta.ca/event/western-women-with-drive.