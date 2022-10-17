Trucking HR Canada’s Top Fleet Employers program recognizes HR leadership

Stacey Miller, director of human resources at RST Sunbury Transport, has been named 2022 HR Leader of the Year — one of the top honors presented during Trucking HR Canada’s Top Fleet Employers gala.

The award recognized her work in implementing a comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion plan; the fleet’s all-time-low driver turnover; and how she led the charge in welcoming New Canadian truck drivers and ensuring their families are supported.

The annual event highlighted 81 fleets that have been recognized through the program, which measures trucking industry businesses against a series of benchmarks relating to human resources.

“The commitment made by Top Fleet Employers continues to prove our industry’s commitment not only to HR excellence, but also to the hard-working Canadians across the trucking and logistics sector ensuring a fluid and resilient supply chain,” Trucking HR Canada CEO Angela Splinter said in a press release.

Ross Reimer presents the HR Leader of the Year Award to Stacey Miller of RST Sunbury Transport. (Photo: Peter Power)

Among them, Wellington Group of Companies was named top small fleet, XTL Transport was named top medium fleet, Challenger Motor Freight the top large fleet, and 4Refuel was recognized in the top private fleet/fleet services category.

Trimac Transportation was honored with the HR Innovator Award, recognizing the use of technologies like artificial intelligence to screen applicants in a streamlined fashion.

Sutco Transportation Specialists was recognized for workplace wellness and mental health, with its programs including training in mental health first aid for supervisors and leaders who are required to hold two mental health calls per week. It also makes an onsite gym accessible to any staff members around the clock.

Arrow Transportation Systems topped the list in terms of employee engagement, with outreach efforts including town halls, newsletters, focus groups, surveys, bi-annual driver meetings and more. It also conducts “stay interviews” and exit interviews to tackle systemic issues in particular roles or locations so they can be addressed at a broader scale.

RST & Sunbury Transport’s commitment to workplace diversity and inclusion honored steps including its Diversity and Inclusion Plan, and practices that include inviting HR team members to participate in implicit bias testing.

Kriska Transportation Group’s training and skills development was recognized as well. The fleet offers multiple professional development opportunities for employees, pays for designations and membership dues relating to professional development, and offers coaching and mentorship programs that can last seven months or more.

Arnold Bros. Transport, honored for its workplace culture, sets the tone with a vision that includes a goal to be a “recognizable distinguished company with engaged, empowered people who are challenged and accountable,” Trucking HR Canada said.

Polaris Transportation Group, recognized with the Women in the Workplace Award, ensures management members and their direct reports participate in events which encourage and support women in the industry. Half its managers are now women.

Bison Transport was honored for excellence in HR leadership, which Trucking HR Canada says represents the best of HR practices for others to emulate.