Trucking HR Canada recognizes top employers

OTTAWA, Ont. — Trucking HR Canada has recognized 48 trucking companies through its Top Fleet Employers program.
Fleets were rated on categories including: recruitment and retention strategies; workplace culture; compensation; training and skills development; and innovative human resources practices.
“We received a record number of applications this year, with a small increase in the number being recognized,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “These 48 fleets demonstrate a commitment to good people management and effective human resources approaches. We commend them for their leadership in showcasing the trucking industry as a great place to work.”
Trucking HR Canada will recognize the 2017 Top Fleet Employers at its annual Gala Awards Dinner on Oct. 12 in Toronto.
Winners are listed below.
Small Fleets:
Medium Fleets:
Large Fleets:
Private Fleets/Fleet Services:
