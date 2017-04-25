Trucking HR Canada recognizes top employers

OTTAWA, Ont. — Trucking HR Canada has recognized 48 trucking companies through its Top Fleet Employers program.

Fleets were rated on categories including: recruitment and retention strategies; workplace culture; compensation; training and skills development; and innovative human resources practices.

“We received a record number of applications this year, with a small increase in the number being recognized,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “These 48 fleets demonstrate a commitment to good people management and effective human resources approaches. We commend them for their leadership in showcasing the trucking industry as a great place to work.”

Trucking HR Canada will recognize the 2017 Top Fleet Employers at its annual Gala Awards Dinner on Oct. 12 in Toronto.

Winners are listed below.

Small Fleets:

Carmen Transportation (ON)

Edge transportation Services (SK)

Harv Wilkening Transport (SK)

J.G. Drapeau (ON)

Keystone Western (MB)

Liberty Linehaul (ON)

Logikor (ON)

MacKinnon Transport (ON)

Munden Ventures (BC)

ONE for Freight (ON)

Onfreight Logistics (ON)

Payne Transportation (MB)

Precision Trucklines (BC)

Steed Standard Transport (ON)

Sutco Transportation (BC)

Tiger Courier (SK)

Transpro Freight Systems (ON)

Triangle Freight Services (SK)

Triton Transport (BC)

Medium Fleets:

Arnold Brothers (MB)

Brian Kurtz Trucking (ON)

JD Smith (ON)

Joseph Haulage (ON)

Kindersley (SK)

Kriska Transportation (ON)

Linamar (ON)

Q-Line Trucking (SK)

Ryder Canada Supply Chain Solutions (ON)

Tandet (ON)

Woodcock Brothers (ON)

Large Fleets:

Bison Transport (MB)

Canada Cartage (ON)

Challenger (ON)

Erb Transport (ON)

Groupe Guilbault (QC)

Midland (NB)

Rosedale Group (ON)

Rosenau Transport (AB)

SLH Transport (ON)

Westcan Bulk Transport (AB)

XTL Transport (QC)

Private Fleets/Fleet Services: