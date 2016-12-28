Osiecki to help PeopleNet strengthen compliance efforts

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – PeopleNet has brought on Scopelitis Transportation Consulting president and CEO David J. Osiecki in an attempt to help its customers strengthen their safety and compliance efforts.

“With the final ruling on the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate, compliance is a top concern for fleets of all sizes,” said Eric Witty, vice-president of product for PeopleNet. “We are excited to tap Dave’s wealth of experience to enable our customers to navigate all current and future regulations while also improving efficiencies within their fleet.”

Osiecki’s new consulting venture will focus on providing advisory services and implementation of programs to companies in the transportation industry.

PeopleNet said Osiecki’s deep understanding of the needs of fleets was a key factor in its decision.

While with the American Tricking Association (ATA), Osiecki helped drive industry-focused change in the area of regulation and compliance, and most recently served as executive vice-president of the ATA.

“Regulatory compliance can be complicated and companies need to know how best to implement technology to meet these requirements,” said Osiecki. “I look forward to bolstering PeopleNet’s already robust emphasis on safety and compliance and to help fleets better understand the regulatory landscape.”

During his 30 years in the industry, Osiecki has also worked with the Federal Highway Administration’s Office of Motor Carriers, the predecessor to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.