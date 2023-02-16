ATA tells U.S. Congress California’s emissions timelines unrealistic

American Trucking Associations (ATA) president Chris Spear addressed U.S. Congress this week, appealing to it to not allow California and other states to steer national emissions standards.

“The trucking industry starts with ‘yes,’” Spear testified before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “ATA worked with the Environmental Protection Agency, producing Phases I and II emission reduction rules, as well as the SmartWay Transport Partnership – which has been a model of public-private cooperation. To date, 98.5% of all emissions have been removed from our tailpipes. In fact, 60 trucks today emit what one truck emitted in 1988.”

He emphasized the trucking industry will get to zero emissions, but the question remains as to when that will happen. California’s own timelines are too aggressive, Spear contended.

“We’ll get there, just not on the timelines proposed by California. By excluding our industry in a mad dash to zero makes their timeline and targets not only unachievable… but guarantees they will fail,” Spear said. “To get to zero, we must be honest and transparent about the road ahead. Sourcing rare minerals needed for millions of 5,000 pounds of truck batteries, the infrastructure needed to charge them and the additional electricity needed to power our trucks – full scale – doesn’t yet exist… and won’t if you allow California to set the nation’s standard.”