CTA submits comments on NAFTA talks

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has submitted comments to Global Affairs Canada to help frame Ottawa’s discussions with the U.S. about upcoming NAFTA trade negotiations.

The submission covers 11 areas of interest involving NAFTA, cross-border transportation, and international commerce, including: in-transit truck moves, cargo pre-clearance, government investment at ports of entry, harmonization of security programs, the trend in rising cross-border fees, the movement of food products and related inspections, e-commerce, among many other issues.

The document was assembled with input from carriers operating coast-to-coast, who were asked by CTA to provide feedback on opportunities to streamline trade, target investment, and clarify customs procedures to improve the flow of goods and commercial traffic across the border.

“Many of the comments by the carrier community contained in our submission are long standing issues that have been impeding cross-border trade,” said CTA president Stephen Laskowski. “CTA is eager to work with Ottawa, Washington, and the business communities on both sides of the border to try and resolve these issues for the betterment of the economies in the U.S. and Canada.”

A copy of the CTA submission is available on request at customs@cantruck.ca