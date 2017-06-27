Exhibit space for inaugural NACV show 98% booked

ATLANTA, Ga. – The inaugural North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV) has added Peterbilt and Kenworth dealers to its roster.

The exhibition space is now more than 98% booked, organizers say.

“Kenworth and Peterbilt dealers understand that the NACV Show is the foremost North American gathering place for anyone involved in the business of commercial vehicles,” said Larry Turner, president and CEO of Hannover Fairs USA and co-organizer of the NACV Show. “Securing all the leading brands on the show floor to showcase their latest innovations reinforces our vision for this new and important industry event.”

The NACV Show is open to the press only on Sunday, Sept. 24 and is open to exhibitors and their guests only on Monday, Sept. 25. General admission for fleet decision makers is on Tuesday Sept. 26 through Thursday, Sept. 28.

President of Newcom and co-organizer of the NACV Show Joe Glionna said, “We expect North American fleet decision makers, leaders and influencers to convene at the show to not only learn about the newest and latest innovations from the leading manufacturers but to meet, network and conduct business onsite.”

Fleet decision makers can register to attend the North American Commercial Vehicle Show 2017 here. You can view a list of exhibitors here.