Photo Gallery: More than a century of trucks come to Athens

It was almost like the Covid pandemic never happened. After staging a virtual version of the show last year, it was business as usual at the 7th annual Athens Antique and Classic Truck Show. Most of the usual suspects were back, their trucks as well kempt as ever. The friendly conversations just picked up where they left off two years ago.

Athens, Ontario, located about 25 km west northwest of Brockville, is an easy-to-reach destination for truck owners in eastern Ontario, Quebec, and upstate New York. Attendees came from as far away as Maine, Virginia, New York City, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, as well as all over Ontario.

More than a century of trucks were on display at the Athens Truck Show. (Photo: Jim Park)

Organizer Dave Muir says there were 208 trucks registered this year, complemented by about 50 trucks from the Tackaberry Collection, owned by George and sons Kevin and Charlie Tackaberry. Their family business, G. Tackaberry & Sons Construction, is based in Athens.

The Athens Truck Show is a non-profit, non-competition affair. All trucks are welcome — old, new, borrowed or blue. Amazingly, the scope of trucks displayed this year spanned more than century. There were several 2022 models on the ground. The oldest was a 1919 Ford Model TT in showroom condition. There were many models from ‘40s and ‘50s, including a 1948 Peterbilt 344DT owned by Harry and Diane Kloosterman of Campbellford, Ontario, and a 1958 Mack M63T in Roadway Express colors owned by Keith Jones of Colonial Heights, Virginia.

Saturday afternoon saw the slow-truck showdown, a competition for the slowest truck — think, lowest final drive ratio. It featured a 1958 Mack wrecker and a 1980s-vintage prime-mover Peterbilt once used to move Saturn V rocket boosters. The Pete won this year, creeping along a pace slower than one can walk heel to toe. It was, well, hardly exciting. More like watching grass grow. But it’s more than a little amazing to think of the gears needed to keep these things at such slow speed.

The Athens Truck Show is sanctioned by the Antique Truck Club of America – Upper Canada Chapter.   

  • 1984 Marmon COE
    Dash of the 1984 Marmon COE. Note the automatic transmission shifter on the doghouse. (Photo: Jim Park)
  • Livestock hauler
    (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1945 Mack Type 45S
    1945 Mack Type 45S, Paul Lafferty, Quinte West, Ontario. (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1945 Mack Type 45S
    1945 Mack Type 45S, Paul Lafferty, Quinte West, Ontario. (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1948 Peterbilt 344DT
    1948 Peterbilt 344DT, Harry & Diane Kloosterman, Campbellford, Ontario. (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1948 Peterbilt 344DT
    1948 Peterbilt 344DT, Harry & Diane Kloosterman, Campbellford, Ontario. (Photo: Jim Park)
  • Athens Truck Show
    (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1948 Chevrolet
    1948 Chevrolet, Doornekamp Construction (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1984 Marmon COE
    1984 Marmon COE owned by The Tackaberry Collection (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1985 Marmon 57P
    1985 Marmon 57P, The Tackaberry Collection (Photo: Jim Park)
  • Brockway
    Brockway, The Tackaberry Collection (Photo: Jim Park)
  • Brockway conventional
    Brockway conventional, The Tackaberry Collection (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1999 International 4370 COE
    1999 International 4370 COE ProSleeper, The Tackaberry Collection (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1986 Kenworth K100 Aerodyne
    1986 Kenworth K100 Aerodyne Pierre Aubin, Ste. Catharine, Quebec (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1986 Ford LTL 9000
    1986 Ford LTL 9000, Kevin Smeltzer, Fergus Ontario (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1964 Diamond T P-4300
    1964 Diamond T P-4300, Frank Di Paolo, Rosemere, Quebec (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1964 Diamond T P-4300
    1964 Diamond T P-4300, Frank Di Paolo, Rosemere, Quebec (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1964 Diamond T P-4300
    1964 Diamond T P-4300, Frank Di Paolo, Rosemere, Quebec (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1965 Hayes Clipper COE
    1965 Hayes Clipper COE, Cam Hiltz, Queensville, Ontario (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1975 Dodge 950 Bighorn
    1975 Dodge 950 Bighorn, Dan Prouse, Salford, Ontario (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1951 White Model 22
    1951 White Model 22, Mike Fox, Foxboro, Ontario (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1919 Ford Model TT
    1919 Ford Model TT, Mike Fox, Foxboro, Ontario (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1919 Ford Model TT
    1919 Ford Model TT, Mike Fox, Foxboro, Ontario (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1930 Ford Model A
    1930 Ford Model A, Mike Fox, Foxboro, Ontario (Photo: Jim Park)
  • Athens Truck Show
    The Athens Truck Show Slow Truck Competition is a battle of the gearboxes. The truck with the highest final-drive ratio wins. This year it was the Peterbilt. (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1958 Mack M63T
    1958 Mack M63T owned by Keith Jones of Colonial Heights, Virginia (Photo: Jim Park)
  • 1963 Mack C607T
    1963 Mack C607T, Keith Jones, Colonial Heights, Virginia (Photo: Jim Park)
  • Athens Truck Show
    More than a century of trucks were on display at the Athens Truck Show. (Photo: Jim Park)
Jim Park was a CDL driver and owner-operator from 1978 until 1998, when he began his second career as a trucking journalist. During that career transition, he hosted an overnight radio show on a Hamilton, Ontario radio station and later went on to anchor the trucking news in SiriusXM's Road Dog Trucking channel. Jim is a regular contributor to Today's Trucking and Trucknews.com, and produces Focus On and On the Spot test drive videos.


*