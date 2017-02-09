Fergus Truck Show ceases operations

FERGUS, Ont. – Organizers of the Fergus Truck Show this week announced the event will cease operations immediately.

No further Fergus Truck Show events are planned.

Show organizers posted on its Facebook page: “The Board of Directors would like to sincerely thank all of our volunteers, attendees and drivers that have come through the gates for the past 30+ years. It is with the utmost of gratitude and appreciation that we thank you for your support over these past years.”

They went on to thank volunteers, attendees, vendors, media and drivers. You can read the post here.