Feeling blue? It could be SAD!

We’re in the thick of winter, and you might be feeling the effects of it, including the low energy, irritable mood, or the struggle to get out of bed in the morning. The Winter Blues, more formally known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), is a common and legitimate issue in climates that experience cold weather and limited sunshine. Even people who don’t typically suffer from mental health concerns can experience this seasonal form of depression. For truck drivers, this can worsen the effects of stress and loneliness they may experience on the road.
Fortunately, there are several things we can do to lessen the symptoms and feel more like our usual selves, and none of them include having to fly across the continent!
There are many benefits to living as far north as we do in Canada, but our lack of sunlight in the winter certainly isn’t one of them. The best we can do is take advantage of the sunlight we do get, keep our body primed and nourished, and put an extra focus on the activities that make us happy throughout the long, cold months.
If at any time your SAD symptoms or mental health become serious or unmanageable, contact your doctor or local mental health center as soon as possible. If you need immediate assistance, go to your nearest hospital or call 911.
Have your say: