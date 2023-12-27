2024 Trucking Outlook: Musket Transport

As 2023 winds down we surveyed several Canadian fleet executives to find out what they feel 2024 has in store. Today, we present the outlook from Andy Balij, president of Musket Transport

What is your outlook for freight and business conditions in the Canadian transportation sector in 2024?

The economy in Canada is going through a recession. Everybody is having a really tough time. Musket is exercising all possibilities to make sure that everybody keeps their job. We’re going to get through the difficult times for a better year of prosperity, but we don’t see 2024 as a prosperous year.

What will be the key to succeeding in that environment in the year ahead?

The key will be dedication and a great customer service team, which we already have. Everybody needs to understand – that’s a key part, that the people can see [that we’re in a recession]. They can see how many loads we’re moving as opposed to previously. Lastly, working together and getting ready for 2025, because that’s what we think is going to be the better year, more than 2024.