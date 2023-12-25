2024 Trucking Outlook: Titanium Transportation

As 2023 winds down we surveyed several Canadian fleet executives to find out what they feel 2024 has in store. We begin the series with Marilyn Daniel, chief operating officer of Titanium Transportation.

What is your outlook for freight and business conditions in the Canadian transportation sector in 2024?

The Canadian transportation sector certainly had its struggles in 2023. The aftershocks of Covid, overcapacity, increased interest rates, increased operating costs, a limited talent pool of people, and a need for more physical and digital security has put significant stress on most companies.

Optimistically, looking at 2024 we believe there will be some inevitable thinning of capacity and a continued digital transformation of the industry. Strong companies will be well poised to serve their customers with the stability, transparency and protection customers want.

What will be the keys to succeeding in that environment in the year ahead?

The key to succeeding in the year ahead will reflect the year in the rearview mirror. Careful financial navigation and responsible operations will be part of the ingredients for success.