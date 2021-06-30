Andy Transport buys St-Zotique terminal

Andy Transport has acquired a terminal in St-Zotique, Que., located on Hwy. 20W, five miles from Hwy. 401.

The site includes more than 700,000 sq.-ft. of land and a multi-use building.

The property acquisition follows Andy Transport’s move last year from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield to St-Zotique.

(Photo: Andy Transport/Sonya Messier)

“We are thankful to our financial partners for trusting us with this strategic achievement,” said Golan Moryoussef, vice-president, finance and real estate at Andy.

The company said the purchase is part of its strategic growth plan, which looks to strengthen its presence in the Quebec-Ontario corridor.