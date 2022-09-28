Manitoulin Transport expands Dryden terminal

Manitoulin Transport has expended its terminal in Dryden, Ont., expanding services there.

The facility, at 15 Richan Road, now has 19 dock doors and nearly 10,000 square-feet of space. It features LED interior lighting, new air-powered dock levers, better insulation and a new metal ramp for safer loading.

“Dryden’s upgraded terminal demonstrates Manitoulin’s ongoing commitment to rural communities,” said Jeff King, president, Manitoulin Transport. “With more than 85 terminals, Manitoulin continues to provide access to reliable transportation, technology, equipment, and service to our customers across Canada. The synergies created by the Manitoulin Group and all of its resources enable us to provide customized and flexible services that complete our customers’ supply chain.”