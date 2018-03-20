ATA aiming for inclusiveness in mid-year meeting rebranding

ARLINGTON, Va. – Changes are coming to the American Trucking Associations (ATA) mid-year meeting.

In an effort to be more inclusive, the organization is re-branding the May Leadership Meeting as the Mid-Year Management Session, aiming to show value to a wider cross-section of ATA members than the old format.

The new format will be focused on executives at all levels of management, and those interested in the future of the ATA and the trucking industry, said president and CEO Chris Spear.

“An important part of being a member of ATA is being involved in the association and coming together as an organization to get important advocacy updates, exchange information and network with customers and colleagues,” he said. “We are excited to share what will be a program and agenda filled with knowledgeable speakers with deep expertise in our industry.”

Many committee meetings over the three-day conference are open to all attendees, allowing members outside of the executive and committee members to hear updates on and influence the direction of ATA policy.

Topics open to everyone include committee meetings on autonomous trucking, technology and engineering, supply chain security, and hazardous materials, as well as updates from groups like the American Transportation Research Institute.

The event will also feature a reception and dinner, as well as a golf day on May 23.

The Mid-Year Management Session will be held May 20-23 at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort in Marco Island, Fla. More information and registration details can be found here.