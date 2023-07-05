Canada Cartage buys Cam-Scott Transport

Canada Cartage has announced its acquisition of Whitby, Ont.-based Cam-Scott Transport, expanding its temperature-sensitive service offerings.

The deal includes 150 tractors and 250 reefer trailers. Cam-Scott specializes in food and beverage deliveries in Ontario and also owns a 24-door cross-dock facility, maintenance shop, and office in Whitby.

“Cam-Scott is very successful and growing transport company,” said Canada Cartage president and CEO Jeff Lindsay. “Their specialization in temperature-controlled fresh, frozen, and dry goods is a great fit with Canada Cartage’s customer base in the grocery and retail food and beverage sectors. Combining our two companies will help us to grow in these important market segments.”

“I know that Canada Cartage is a great fit for both our staff and our customers as we bring the companies together,” added Cam-Scott president and owner Glenn Weddel. “It will provide more opportunities for our employees, and additional services across Canada for our customers.”

Weddel will stay on for a time to ensure a smooth transition, and general manager Stephanie Chandler will remain to oversee day-to-day company operations.

Left Lane Associations represented Cam-Scott in the transaction.