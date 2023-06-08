Trappers Transport acquires Plett Trucking

Trappers Transport has expanded its cold chain logistics business with the acquisition of refrigerated transporter Plett Trucking.

Plett Trucking was founded in 1968 as Landmark Transfer, growing into a national transportation provider. The two Manitoba-based companies have worked together since the 1990s.

(Photo: Trappers Transport/Facebook)

Plett adds 40 power units and 60 refrigerated trailers to the Trappers fleet.

“Their strong track record of reliable refrigerated service and their extensive knowledge of the clients they serve, perfectly complement our existing operations and align with our long-term goals,” said Dan Omeniuk, CEO of Trappers Transport.

“By integrating both operations, we will be able to provide an expanded range of services and provide even greater value to our customers. Together, we will continue to provide an exceptional customer experience, deliver real-time load transparency, and adhere to the highest food safety and security standards.”