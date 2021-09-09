Canada Cartage buys Rapid Delivery

Canada Cartage has purchased London, Ont.-based Rapid Delivery, expanding its service in Southwestern Ontario and the Northeastern U.S.

Rapid Delivery has terminals in London and Windsor, and provides truckload, expedited, and dedicated transportation to customers in Ontario and the Greak Lakes states.

It’s the fourth acquisition of the year for Canada Cartage.

“We are excited about the acquisition of Rapid Delivery and look forward to helping their team to grow in Ontario and the northeastern U.S.,” said Canada Cartage president and CEO Jeff Lindsay. “Rapid has a very solid customer base, many long-term staff and drivers, and an outstanding safety record. We’re confident that our combined services will help both their customers, and ours, to enjoy enhanced transportation and logistics solutions.”

Canada Cartage says it has signed on “virtually all” Rapid Delivery staff and drivers, and day-to-day operations will continue to be led by general manager Mike Peters. Former owner Rob Ward will stay on in a consultative role before retiring.