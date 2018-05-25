Canada Cartage wins marketing awards

TORONTO, Ont. – Canada Cartage has won two marketing awards from the Transportation Marketing and Sales Association (TMSA).

The awards of merit were for the integrated campaign, and direct mail campaign categories. The awards recognized marketing and sales best practices by transportation and logistics companies.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award,” says Karen Hazan, senior director of marketing and sales operations. “Having our work recognized as best-in-class from the TMSA gives us a great sense of pride and helps validate that we are doing the right things in marketing to generate business results.”

More than 50 entries were received.