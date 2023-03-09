Canadian spot market softer in February

Load volumes in Canada’s spot market softened slightly in February, according to the latest data from Loadlink Technologies.

The company chalked the decline to fewer business days in February. So far this year, the spot market has shown “solid and consistent” volumes, Loadlink reported. Loads were down 9% from January levels, and 44% year over year, though Loadlink noted the YoY comparisons are exaggerated given record volumes seen a year ago.

Outbound loads to the U.S. were down 1% from January, while equipment postings dropped 8%. Loads from the U.S. to Canada dropped 22% from January levels with equipment postings down just 3%.

Domestic loads rose 4% in February with equipment postings down 7%.

There were 1.82 trucks posted per load, a 4% increase from January’s 1.76 truck-to-load ratio. Year over year, the truck-to-load ratio was up 190% from the 0.63 ratio seen last February.