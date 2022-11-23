Canada’s spot market flat in October

Canadian spot market load volumes saw mild gains in October, according to Loadlink Technologies, growing 1% from September but down 19% year over year.

Capacity was flat, with 3.64 trucks posted per load. But the truck-to-load ratio was down 27% from last October. Lanes that continue to see growth include: Montreal to Calgary; Edmonton to Surrey, B.C.; Toronto to Calgary; San Diego, Calif. to Breslau, Ont.; McAllen, Texas to Toronto; and Brampton, Ont. to Winnipeg.

Outbound loads to the U.S. jumped 25% from last month while equipment postings for these loads fell 8%. However, southbound loads were down 28% year over year while equipment postings were up 27% from last October.

Loads from the U.S. to Canada fell 51% from September and 21% year over year, while equipment postings jumped 37% from September and 22% year over year.

Domestic freight activity fell 10% in October and was down 8% year over year, while equipment postings were up 7% from September and 22% year over year.