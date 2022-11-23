Canada’s spot market flat in October
Canadian spot market load volumes saw mild gains in October, according to Loadlink Technologies, growing 1% from September but down 19% year over year.
Capacity was flat, with 3.64 trucks posted per load. But the truck-to-load ratio was down 27% from last October. Lanes that continue to see growth include: Montreal to Calgary; Edmonton to Surrey, B.C.; Toronto to Calgary; San Diego, Calif. to Breslau, Ont.; McAllen, Texas to Toronto; and Brampton, Ont. to Winnipeg.
Outbound loads to the U.S. jumped 25% from last month while equipment postings for these loads fell 8%. However, southbound loads were down 28% year over year while equipment postings were up 27% from last October.
Loads from the U.S. to Canada fell 51% from September and 21% year over year, while equipment postings jumped 37% from September and 22% year over year.
Domestic freight activity fell 10% in October and was down 8% year over year, while equipment postings were up 7% from September and 22% year over year.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.