CN receives strike notice

MONTREAL, Que. – CN Rail conductors, trainpersons and yardpersons represented by Teamsters are threatening to walk off the job as soon as Nov. 19.

“We continue to negotiate in good faith to reach a fair agreement before the strike deadline,” said Rob Reilly, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of CN. “In the spirit of protecting the Canadian economy, we have offered the union binding arbitration and they have declined. If a settlement cannot be reached this weekend, we will once again encourage the union leadership to accept binding arbitration as an alternative to disrupting the Canadian economy. We remain committed to constructive talks to reach an agreement without a work stoppage.”