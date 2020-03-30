Connecting carriers in need with those struggling during Covid-19 relief effort

EDMONTON, Alta. – Though some carriers are racking up the miles during the Covid-19 crisis to meet increased demand, others are struggling.

The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) recognizes that those in the construction, oilfield, crane, and other sectors are slowing during this unprecedented time, and have drivers and equipment they may not be using due to current work restrictions.

“On the other hand, during the outbreak, we have some carriers seeing higher demand due to higher product requirement of essential and wanted goods,” said AMTA president Chris Nash, adding that some of these carriers may be experiencing shortages because of this demand. “There’s also the possibility of carriers with drivers and staff who are sick, in quarantine, or acting as caregivers, reducing their capacity due to driver pool reduction.”

To help with this shortage, and lack of activity for some considered non-essential at this time, the AMTA has developed a Carrier Connection program that aims to connect carriers with a surplus of staff and equipment with carriers that may be in need of these services due to volume driven by the Covid-19 relief effort.

The AMTA is encouraging its members to participate by filling out an intake form that details the carrier’s basic information, as well as quantities of tractors, trailers, food grade equipment, tankers, bulk, and flat decks. Driver information is also required, such as those who operate locally, long haul, oversized/overweight, refrigerated, liquids, and long combination vehicles.

Carriers that agree with a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act statement will have their information shared in the database for the purpose of connected those with a surplus with those in need of help.

To participate, visit https://amta.ca/amta-introducing-carrier-connection.

