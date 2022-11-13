AMTA renames Service to Industry Award after Dean Paisley

The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) has renamed its Service to Industry award for longtime friend of the association and industry, Dean Paisley, who passed away in October.

Going forward the award will be dubbed the Dean Paisley Service to Industry Award.

“Dean was a great friend, an ambassador, and a statesman of the commercial transportation industry in Alberta and beyond,” said Jude Groves, AMTA immediate past chairman. “He insisted that we celebrate our successes, excited his peers around their shared responsibilities to lead, and, as is clear by all those he has left behind at AMTA, cultivated – and called to order – the future leaders of our industry. This is exemplified by his son, Doug, and, a large portion of our current board members. Dean’s legacy lives on.”

(AMTA)

The award goes to a recipient who exhibited great efforts and commitment on behalf of the AMTA, its members, and the trucking industry as a whole. Paisley twice served two-year terms as president of the AMTA.

“Dean gave his heart and soul to the industry he so loved,” said Lorraine Card, AMTA’s past president, who retired in 2018. “Over the years, Dean and I had many conversations regarding the commercial transportation industry. He always took the time to remain in contact with friends and peers, thus remaining current with industry trends.”

“Dean was always a champion for our industries’ drivers – recognizing where we lost our way and struggled to define and develop the levels of professionalism our work calls for,” Groves added. “He was also one of the first to roll his sleeves up, call us together, and say, ‘let’s fix it.’ It was an honour to be part of the group that unanimously supported this token of recognition for the dedication, efforts, and commitment that Dean showed our industry over his tenured career.”

Paisley began his career in trucking in 1965 in Saskatchewan, working with his brothers hauling livestock across the province. In 1971, he moved to Alberta, where he worked as an owner-operator with H&R Transport, before purchasing Lethbridge Truck Terminals in 1989. He operated and grew the company until his retirement in 2013.

“Dean was one of the most caring and soft-spoken people within our industry,” said Carl Rosenau, AMTA board member. “His dedication to AMTA was highly regarded, and he was well-respected in the industry. He was always fair to his customers and competition, and he was also a great competitor. You always knew where you stood with Dean; he was never wishy-washy.”