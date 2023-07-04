Cummins buys out Air Liquide’s interest in Hydrogenics
Cummins has purchased Air Liquide’s 19% interest in Hydrogenics Corporation, building on the controlling interest it acquired in 2019, adding fuel cell and electrolyzer technologies to its portfolio.
It’s a deal that tucks into an array of zero-emission investments.
Cummins reported earlier this year that it has invested more than $1.5 billion in research, technology, capital and acquisitions, leading to battery-electric and fuel-cell-electric offerings in commercial and industrial applications.
Its zero-emissions solutions include hydrogen fuel cells, batteries, e-axles, traction systems and electrolyzers.
One of the first projects announced under its recently announced Accelera brand is a 90-megawatt proton exchange membrane electrolyzer system for Varennes Carbon Recycling’s plant in Quebec. It will be the largest electrolyzer Cummins has announced to date, and help to turn non-recyclable waste into biofuels and other chemicals.
