Cummins accelerates green journey under new Accelera brand

Cummins is rebranding its new power business unit as Accelera, which will focus on technical advances across the company’s product portfolio to help reach zero emissions.

Amy Davis, a 25-year Cummins veteran who has led the business unit since 2020, will serve as Accelera’s president.

The manufacturer notes it has already invested more than $1.5 billion in research, technology, capital and acquisitions, leading to battery-electric and fuel-cell-electric offerings in commercial and industrial applications.

“Achieving our goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 requires leveraging our entire portfolio of businesses,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins president and chief executive officer.

“Establishing Accelera reinforces our commitment to leading in zero-emissions solutions and highlights our unmatched ability to leverage our deep understanding of our customers’ needs and applications, technical expertise and extensive service and support network to walk hand in hand with our customers throughout the energy transition.”

Quebec electrolyzer

Those zero-emissions solutions include hydrogen fuel cells, batteries, e-axles, traction systems and electrolyzers.

One of the first projects announced under the brand is a 90-megawatt proton exchange membrane electrolyzer system for Varennes Carbon Recycling’s plant in Quebec. It will be the largest electrolyzer Cummins has announced to date, and help to turn non-recyclable waste into biofuels and other chemicals.

Ongoing activities will include completing the acquisitions of Meritor and Siemens Commercial Vehicle businesses, increasing global electrolyzer manufacturing, powering the world’s largest proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer in Becancour, Que., and powering a hydrogen refueling station in Belgium.

Other work includes deploying four fuel-cell-electric trucks with selected fleets, powering Faun refuse trucks in Europe, a demonstration plant to store wind energy in the natural gas grid in Windgas Falkenhagen, Germany, and fuel cell passenger trains in Germany.