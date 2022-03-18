Cummins latest manufacturer to suspend Russian operations

The Cummins Board of Directors on Thursday decided to suspend all commercial operations in Russia indefinitely, in response to its attack on Ukraine.

“We strongly condemn the actions of the Russian government, which is putting millions of innocent people at risk and turning millions of Ukrainian citizens into refugees,” Cummins said in a statement. “That concern also extends to our 700 employees and thousands of end-user customers in Russia and the impact on citizens who are not participants in this invasion.”

The company says it’s working to minimize the impact on its employees in Russia. Cummins is also offering $250,000 in fast-tracked grants to help meet emergency refugee needs.

“We are actively working with community organizations, especially in Romania and Poland, to determine how we can assist as the refugees arrive in new communities,” Cummins said in its statement.