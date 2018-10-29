Driver shortage trucking industry’s top concern

AUSTIN, Texas – The driver shortage has emerged as the trucking industry’s top concern for the second year in a row.

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) published its list of the top 10 critical issues facing the trucking industry, at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition.

The driver shortage has been within the top three issues in 12 of the 14 years ATRI has conducted the survey.

The hours-of-service rules were the second biggest concern facing the trucking industry, while driver retention came in third, up two places from last year. Concerns over the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate have lessened, down from the number two spot to number four this year. The lack of available truck parking was the fifth biggest concern.

“I’ve spent the past year traveling the country as ATA chairman and everywhere I go, people talk about how we’ve got to resolve our workforce challenges if we’re going to keep this nation’s economy moving forward,” said Dave Manning, TCW, Inc. president. “ATRI’s annual analysis lays out the industry’s preferred strategies for not only addressing our workforce issues, but HOS, truck parking, and congestion as well.”