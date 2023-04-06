Trucking job vacancies increased sharply in 2022: Trucking HR Canada

Trucking HR Canada’s latest labor market information indicates Canada’s truck driver shortage is worsening, with the vacancy rate for jobs in the truck transportation industry in 2022 more than tripling since StatsCan began collecting such data in 2015.

Vacancies are also more than twice as high as in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the number of truck driver vacancies in 2022 reached an all-time high at nearly 25,600 vacant positions.

The unemployment rate among transport truck drivers in 2022 was 3.4%, with a gap between the demand for, and supply of, experienced drivers at 15,200 people.

“The ongoing labor shortages in transport truck drivers and other key occupations across the trucking and logistics sector continue to threaten the stability of the Canadian supply chain,” said Craig Faucette, chief programs officer at Trucking HR Canada.

“Trucking and Logistics employers are working tirelessly to battle the labor shortages, and Trucking HR Canada is working to support their efforts through our innovative HR solutions, including online tools, and resources, interactive webinars, networking events across the country, as well financial supports for training, and wages.”

The latest Labour Market Insights Special Vacancy Report does, however, show that truck driver vacancies declined in the fourth quarter, from 7.9% in Q3, to 6.9%. But the full year 2022 vacancy rate of 8% for truck drivers was up sharply from the 5.8% vacancy rate seen in 2021.

You can read the full English report here.