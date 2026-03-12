Economic indicators offer early signals for truck demand

Economic indicators ranging from GDP and housing activity to fuel prices and interest rates play a critical role in shaping demand for commercial vehicles.

Understanding how these signals affect different segments of the market can help fleets, suppliers and manufacturers better forecast demand, manage inventory and prepare for economic shifts, panelists said at the Green Truck Summit during Work Truck Week in Indianapolis.

Dave Zelis, executive vice president of Buyers Products Company, said businesses must identify the economic indicators that most closely correlate with their specific markets.

From left: Moderator Andrew Wrobel, Steve Tam, and Dave Zelis during a Green Truck Summit discussion on economic indicators at Work Truck Week in Indianapolis. (Photo: Leo Barros)

Different companies will see different signals influencing their operations, he said, noting that factors such as GDP growth, energy prices and regional economic activity can all shape demand patterns.

Historically, the commercial vehicle industry has not relied heavily on data analytics to guide decision-making, Zelis added. However, companies increasingly are using historical data and economic trends to identify patterns that influence their business.

By charting indicators over time, companies can begin to identify relationships between broader economic activity and their own performance. Those insights can be used to forecast demand or evaluate whether a company is outperforming or underperforming the broader economy.

Weighing the factors

For example, if GDP grows 2% in a given quarter but a company’s business grows at twice that pace, it may indicate that the company has gained market share or a competitor has closed shop. Conversely, slower growth compared to the broader economy could signal operational issues or stronger competition.

The key, Zelis said, is understanding how different indicators interact and determining how much weight each factor should carry in forecasting models.

Economic indicators can also provide valuable leading signals.

Purchasing strategies

Companies that supply equipment used in residential construction, for example, often track housing starts and architectural activity reports as early indicators of demand. Increased activity among architects can signal construction growth months before projects begin, providing companies with advance warning of rising demand.

These insights allow companies to adjust production, inventory levels and purchasing strategies before market shifts occur.

Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research, said commercial vehicle demand is largely driven by two factors: replacement cycles and business expansion.

Predictable baseline

Fleets typically purchase vehicles either to replace aging equipment or to support business growth. Replacement demand alone accounts for a significant portion of overall vehicle purchases.

ACT Research has studied vehicle lifecycles for decades, allowing the firm to estimate how long trucks remain in service and when they are likely to be replaced. That data provides a relatively predictable baseline for forecasting demand.

The more difficult portion of forecasting involves the factors that influence growth.

Economic conditions, regulatory changes, new technology, productivity gains and broader market dynamics can all affect fleet purchasing decisions. These forces introduce significant uncertainty into forecasting models.

Tam cautioned that correlations between economic indicators and business performance do not necessarily imply direct cause-and-effect relationships. Companies must understand the deeper drivers of their own markets rather than relying solely on broad economic trends.

Forecasting models also work best when they focus on a limited number of key variables.

Rather than attempting to analyze dozens of economic indicators, companies often achieve better results by concentrating on a handful of metrics that most directly affect their operations.

Fuel prices

Fuel prices and energy markets represent another critical variable for the trucking and work truck sectors.

Zelis noted that sustained increases in oil prices could ripple through the economy by raising transportation and production costs across multiple industries.

Higher energy costs can contribute to inflationary pressure, which may prompt central banks to raise interest rates. In the commercial vehicle industry, interest rates play a major role in purchasing decisions because many fleets finance vehicle acquisitions.

If borrowing costs increase, fleets may delay purchases or reconsider pre-buy strategies to lock in lower financing rates before prices rise further.

Economic shocks can also affect businesses indirectly.

Tam said companies must consider the opportunity costs created by higher operating expenses. When consumers or businesses spend more on fuel and other necessities, they may have fewer resources available to purchase services or goods, which can ultimately reduce demand across parts of the economy.

Preparing for multiple outcomes

Because of these uncertainties, businesses must prepare for multiple possible outcomes rather than relying on a single forecast.

Scenario planning can help companies respond quickly if economic conditions shift. For example, firms may model different outcomes if oil prices rise sharply, fuel costs increase significantly or demand declines.

Understanding how sensitive a business is to these changes allows companies to develop contingency plans before economic conditions deteriorate.

Despite volatility in individual sectors, Tam noted that the commercial vehicle market benefits from its broad connection to nearly every segment of the economy.

Stronger fluctuations

Demand for trucks is tied to activities ranging from freight transportation and construction to utilities and infrastructure projects. While some sectors may experience downturns, others may continue growing, helping stabilize overall demand.

Still, individual companies may experience stronger fluctuations depending on the industries they serve.

Zelis said businesses often analyze a combination of economic data and industry-specific factors when forecasting demand. For example, companies involved in snow-removal equipment may track long-term weather patterns, population density and infrastructure spending to estimate demand for products such as snowplows.

Population trends can be especially important because demand is often strongest in areas where large numbers of people and businesses require services.

An imperfect science

Even with extensive data, however, forecasting remains an imperfect science.

Tam said forecasters often acknowledge that predictions will inevitably contain errors. The goal of forecasting is not to produce precise answers but to provide guidance that helps businesses make informed decisions.

Forecasts should be viewed as tools that highlight potential risks and opportunities rather than definitive predictions, he said.

Zelis echoed that perspective, cautioning businesses against focusing solely on raw data.

Interpretation is key

Data itself is only valuable when it is interpreted in ways that produce actionable insights, he said. Companies must determine what the information means for their operations and how it can guide decision-making.

Even when broader markets decline, individual businesses may still succeed if they identify opportunities and adapt more quickly than competitors.

Ultimately, panelists said companies that combine economic data, historical analysis and scenario planning will be better positioned to navigate uncertainty in the commercial vehicle industry.

While economic forecasts will never be perfect, they can provide critical signals that help fleets, suppliers and manufacturers anticipate changes and respond more effectively to shifting market conditions.