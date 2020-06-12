ECONOMIC WATCH: U.S. spot market rates reach pre-shutdown levels

PORTLAND, Ore. – U.S. spot market rates have recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels, according to data from DAT covering the week of June 1-7.

Following weeks of volatility, spot rates settled above pre-shutdown levels in national average van, refrigerated and flatbed categories, while load volumes increased 18%.

Truck postings also climbed by 13%, indicating capacity shifted to the spot market to take advantage of rising rates, DAT reported.

National average spot rates through June 7 were (all figures USD): van $1.75 per mile; flatbed $2.01; and reefer $2.10.

Van volumes were up 28% on high-traffic lanes for the week, and volumes were up by double-digit percentages in virtually every major van market.