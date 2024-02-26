Evans Wholesale purchases Harold North Trucking

Chatham, Ont.-based Evans Wholesale has announced its acquisition of Harold North Trucking.

Harold North was founded in 1972 and has been run for the last 25 years by brothers Tim and Rick North.

(Photo: Evans Wholesale)

“Evans Wholesale was the right fit to ensure continued employment of all of our staff, and continue to remain a part of the Chatham-Kent community,” Rick North said in a release.

“As Harold North has been in the direct store distribution business, it makes them the ideal fit for Evans,” Evans Wholesale said in a release. “Over the last six months, Evans has initiated an aggressive restructuring program to remain competitive in today’s rapidly changing distribution landscape.”

The company also named Bill Mathewson its new president and chief executive officer, and launched a new website and customer online ordering portal.

“The addition of Harold North Trucking allows us to expand our business footprint, increase the diversity of our offerings, and position us for further growth,” Mathewson said.

The acquisition of Harold North will add outbound and inbound refrigerated U.S. freight to its offerings, as well as express refrigerated freight services, in addition to its existing domestic and 3PL services.