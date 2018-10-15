Fastfrate launches new linehaul division

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. – Fastfrate Group has announced the formation of a new dedicated truckload linehaul service.

It integrated BRS Transportation’s operations into the Consolidated Fastfrate operations, effective Oct. 15.

Fastfrate Linehaul is the name of the new entity, and will provide contract-based truckload services to shippers. The new division will operate in the U.S. and Canada.

“We have just come off a banner year and the merger of BRS into our various operations has given us added and immediate capacity where it was needed most,” said president and CEO, Manny Calandrino. “Fastfrate Linehaul is not an ad hoc truckload service. It is a more strategic highway offering that will foster deeper, long-term relationships in new areas, for the Fastfrate Group.”