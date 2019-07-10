Fort Garry purchases Pinwood Truck Parts

WINNIPEG, Man. – Winnipeg, Man.-based Fort Garry Industries (FGI) has acquired Pinwood Truck Parts.

Fort Garry purchased all the outstanding shares of Pinwood, making the company a wholly-owned subsidiary as of June 2.

“The addition of the Pinwood stores under the FGI banner will strengthen our footprint in the Ontario market and help provide seamless product offerings and services to customers in Southwestern Ontario,” said Robyn Spitzke, president of Fort Garry Industries.

Pinwood has three locations in Ontario, including Chatham, Sarnia, and Comber. Each will continue to operate under the Pinwood name until Dec. 1 and will then amalgamate under the FGI brand.