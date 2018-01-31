Fuel surcharges increased in November: CGFI

TORONTO, Ont. – Canadian shippers paid 0.87% more to move their goods via ground transportation in November, according to the latest Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI).

The total base rate decreased 0.4%. Average fuel surcharges went up in November, accounting for 15.71% of the base rate, compared to 14.63% in October.

“Total freight and base costs increased in November. The overall increase would have been greater but there was downward pressure on the cross-border LTL. All other segments increased over last month,” said Doug Payne, president and chief executive officer of Nulogx.

For more info on the index, visit www.CGFI.ca.