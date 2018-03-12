Gallagher acquires commercial insurance broker Palmer Atlantic

HARTLAND, N.B. – Gallagher has purchased Palmer Atlantic, a specialized commercial insurance broker based in Hartland, N.B.

Palmer Atlantic’s services are tailored for risk management and commercial insurance solutions, with an established specialism in long-haul transportation and logistics.

“Palmer Atlantic is a fantastic fit with our strategic vision of building national industry practices with a best-in-class risk-managed approach, alongside continued geographic diversification,” said Phillip Gaunce, Atlantic region president and COO for Gallagher in Canada. “Having identified long-haul transportation as a priority market segment, Palmer Atlantic was the natural choice as our latest partner. Their industry reputation and depth of technical knowledge are well-known and we look forward to working with Joe and his team to grow the business.”

“We’re proud to have built a company with such a strong transportation focus and commitment to providing our clients with all the tools they need to both protect and grow their businesses,” added Joe Palmer, president and CEO of Palmer Atlantic. “Becoming part of Gallagher — with its extensive footprint across Canada, the whole of North America and global reach — will enable us to tap into a greater depth of resources and breadth of insurers, creating even more choice for our customers.”