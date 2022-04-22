GTI Transport adds to U.S. operations

GTI Transport has purchased Nashville, Tenn.-based 3PL business Foxconn Logistics.

The Novacap-backed company says the acquisition strengthens its container transport offerings south of the border.

“The intricacies of container and transportation management can be complex for our clients. Foxconn’s integration into GTI USA enhances our managed transportation services offering and provides increased value to customers,” said Kent Jordan, president of GTI USA.

GTI Transport has added a U.S. 3PL network. (Photo: GTI Transport)

“I was impressed with Foxconn’s culture of performance, growth and excellence, as well as their strong list of blue chip customers in the U.S.,” added Richard Lafrenière, president and CEO of GTI. “This partnership will allow GTI to complement the current service offering to Foxconn’s customers. Similarly, GTI’s customers will benefit from Foxconn’s expertise in container transportation, which can be greatly leveraged in the current environment.”

GTI says the acquisition also strengthens its presence on the north-south corridor between Montreal and Texas. The deal marks GTI’s fourth acquisition in the past four years.