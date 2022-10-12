KAG Logistics buys Toronto 3PL Connectrans

KAG Logistics, the logistics division of North America’s largest tanker fleet Kenan Advantage Group, has purchased Toronto logistics firm Connectrans.

The company says its acquisition will bolster its cross-border services and expand its footprint in the Canadian logistics market.

“The acquisition of Connectrans expands our footprint into the Canadian logistics market, which is strategic to our future growth plans, particularly in our Specialty Products division,” said KAG Logistics president Kevin Spencer. “It also allows us to continue strengthening our cross-border experience as we serve our current and potential Canadian and U.S. customers that flourish in both marketplaces.”

Connectrans has been in business for more than 20 years, and handles dry van, temperature controlled, flatbed, overdimensional and intermodal shipments.

“By partnering with KAG Logistics, we will be able to offer our customers enhanced capabilities with access to the U.S. marketplace, specialized assets, industry-leading technologies and additional logistics expertise from a strong and experienced leadership team,” said Steve Hodowany, president and general manager of Connectrans. “We expect an extremely smooth transition as both of our organizations are dedicated to exemplary performance across North America.”