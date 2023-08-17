Highlight breaks ground at site of new 1.1M sq.-ft. Bradford HQ

Highlight Motor Group last week broke ground on its new $250-million headquarters in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., which will feature more than 1.1 million sq.-ft. of office and warehouse space.

The new facility sits on 100 acres in Bradford West Gwillimbury’s (BWG) Highway 400 Employment Lands.

Highlight president and CEO Kirk Kalinitchenko speaks at the company’s groundbreaking ceremony, where it will build a 1.1M sq.-ft. office and warehouse, in addition to repair shop and yard. (Photo: Highlight Motor Group)

Highlight was welcomed to the area by local dignitaries at the event, who said the facility will bring 2,000 new jobs to the area. In addition to the new headquarters, Highlight has facilities in Parsippany, N.J., Aurora, Ill., and Santa FE Springs, Calif. The fleet includes more than 2,000 pieces of equipment and employs more than 1,200 people.

“I am thrilled that Highlight Motor Group has chosen to build their future in Bradford West Gwillimbury. Their investment in a new headquarters along our Highway 400 Employment Lands, paired with providing thousands of new jobs for our residents is very much welcomed in our community,” said BWG mayor James Leduc.

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony represents another successful chapter of economic expansion in BWG, marking the culmination of years of work by our council and staff to build the infrastructure necessary to establish a modern industrial corridor along Highway 400 and attract world-class companies like Highlight Motor Group.”

Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney was also on hand for the event. Highlight president and CEO Kirk Kalinitchenko said the site will be dubbed Highlight Bradford Business Park. It was strategically chosen due to its proximity to Hwy. 400.